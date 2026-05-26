Woman arrested in connection with Kyran Durnin murder investigation

A WOMAN has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the murder of Kyran Durnin.

Kyran was eight years old when he was reported missing from his home in Drogheda, Co. Louth in August 2024, but in October of that year gardaí revealed they were treating the case as a murder investigation.

Gardaí said there was no evidence to suggest Kyran was alive and also believed he had been missing for around two years.

They subsequently carried out a search of his former family home in Dundalk, Co. Louth and at nearby wasteland.

This week detectives in investigating Kyran’s disappearance and murder confirmed a new arrest “in connection with the investigation”.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested yesterday morning (May 25).

A search was also being carried out at a domestic residence in Drogheda, Co. Louth, they added.

The woman is being held at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region, Gardaí confirmed.

The police force has until 6pm this evening to question the woman, after which point they must either release or charge her.

Ireland's Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has urged anyone with information about the case to contact Gardaí.

"There are people out there who have information in respect of this crime," he said.

"The only mechanism in order that justice can be served in Ireland is if the Gardaí investigate have sufficient information to pass on to the DPP for a prosecution and then our courts deal with the matter," he added.

"So anyone who has information in respect of Kyran Durnin needs to give that information to An Garda Síochána".

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