Gardaí seize substantial amount of drugs and cash following Limerick raids

A SUBSTANTIAL amount of drugs and cash has been seized by gardaí following raids on properties in Limerick.

Officers attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit conducted searches at two premises in Pallasgreen yesterday as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the region.

During those searches, they seized suspected diamorphine with an estimated street value of over €659k, cannabis worth more than €114k, and alprazolam tablets worth €47k.

They also found cocaine worth €7k, 12 kilos of suspected benzocaine and more than €117k in cash.

A man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested following the seizures, is being held at a garda station in Co. Limerick.

“He is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“All drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis,” they added.

“All items seized will be subject to further technical examination.”

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