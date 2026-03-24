Arrest made after 5.5kg of cannabis seized in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after more than five kilograms of cannabis were seized in Dublin.

The drugs were found as part of an intelligence-led operation by Revenue officers.

They seized 5.5kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €110k in Dublin city centre yesterday (March 23).

“The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), DMR South Central Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service,’ a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“The seized drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland," they added.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by officers in connection with the investigation.

He is currently being held at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

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