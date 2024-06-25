Man arrested over 1979 murder of John James Porter in Armagh

A MAN wanted by police in Northern Ireland in relation to a murder in 1979 has been arrested in Cavan.

James Donegan, of Bruce Manor, Arva in Cavan, is wanted for the murder of John James Porter, who was shot dead close to his farm in Mountmorris, Co. Armagh on June 24, 1979.

Mr Porter was a part-time member of the British Army’s Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR).

Yesterday, on the 45th anniversary of his death, 67-year-old Donegan was arrested by Gardai.

“The arrest was made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” the PSNI confirmed.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of Mr Porter’s murder, as well as for firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation, the IRA.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and this arrest further demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies,” the police force added.

“A decision to prosecute this individual was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024,” they further confirmed.

Donegan appeared before the High Court in Dublin yesterday afternoon.