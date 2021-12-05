Renewed appeal over "ruthless execution" of father waiting to pick son up from school

POLICE in Belfast have made a renewed appeal for information on the third anniversary of the murder of James Donegan.

Mr Donegan, 43, was shot dead at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 as he waited to pick up his 13-year-old son from school.

He was sat inside his red Porsche Panamera, registration JDZ34, on the Glen Road in West Belfast when the shooting occurred in front of hundreds of children.

"This ruthless execution was carried out in broad daylight by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent schoolchildren and their parents," said Detective Chief Inspector Phelan.

"He didn't care who saw him or whom he traumatised. He showed total contempt for anyone who was in the vicinity.

"I believe that the information police require lies within the community and today I am making an appeal to the community: if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward to police.

"Help us to bring this cold-blooded murderer to justice."

Detective Chief Inspector Phelan continued: "Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather.

"Ask yourself how you would feel if this was your loved one who was taken away in such a cold and callous fashion.

"Jim's family deserve answers and justice."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org