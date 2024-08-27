Man arrested over murder of woman killed in ‘horrific’ attack

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in a house in Derry.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a fire at a house in the Harvey Street area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.

When they arrived, they found a woman’s body at the property which they have since identified as 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias.

Confirming her identity, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday, 24th August.

“Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at the house, along with NI Ambulance Service and our officers,” he explained.

“Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

He added: “From our enquiries so far, we can tell you that the victim suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

“I am aware of online speculation which is extremely unhelpful and deeply distressing to Ms Elias’ family, and would ask people to refrain from engaging in this.

“We will investigate any posts online which could potentially prejudice judicial proceedings.”

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, the PSNI confirmed last night.

"Our investigation is moving at a fast pace, and I continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 225 24/08/24,” Det Chf Insp Kelly said.