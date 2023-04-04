Man beaten by masked men with iron bars in Derry
News

Man beaten by masked men with iron bars in Derry

DETECTIVES in Northern Ireland are investigating an aggravated burglary which saw two masked men beat a young man with iron bars.

PSNI officers are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in the Skeoge area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday, April 2.

The attackers are reported to have forced entry to a house in Beraghvale between 1am and 2am that morning.

They damaged a window and door before assaulting the victim, who is aged in his twenties, and are also reported to have stolen money from the house.

The victim required hospital treatment for head and body injuries.

“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary, or anyone who may assist their enquiries to establish who was involved and a motive,” the PSNI state.

“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 1438 02/04/23,” they added.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

