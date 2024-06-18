Woman left seriously injured after violent burglary at her home
News

A WOMAN has been left with serious facial injuries after she was violently attacked by a burglar in her home.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm last night at the property in the Cranfield Park area of Larne in Co. Antrim.

A man forced his way into the property and assaulted the woman, who is aged in her 60s.

She was left with “serious facial injuries” the PSNI have confirmed in a statement today.

A man has since been arrested, they added.

“A 31-year-old-man was arrested outside the property on suspicion of burglary, non-fatal strangulation and grievous bodily harm with intent,” the PSNI state.

“He remains in custody as our enquiries continue.”

They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or who may have relevant CCTV footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1871 17/06/24,”they said.

