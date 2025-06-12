Burglar arrested and stolen jewellery worth €100k recovered

A MAN has been arrested after €100k worth of jewellery was stolen from a store in Dublin.

The burglary happened at around 2.45am yesterday morning (June 11), Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

“At approximately 2:45am, Gardaí responded to a report of a burglary at a retail premises on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2,” they said.

“On arrival, it was clear that the premises had been damaged and jewellery taken during the burglary.

“A description of a suspect was obtained through CCTV, and immediately circulated on radio to other members on duty in the area.

“Within the hour, Gardaí on dedicated high-visibility patrol near St. Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2 observed a person matching this description.”

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently being held at a Garda Station in Dublin in connection with this incident.

The jewellery stolen in the incident has since been recovered by Gardaí.

It is estimated to be to the value of more than €100,000.

"This arrest and the recovery of jewellery taken demonstrates the professionalism and commitment of Gardaí working in Dublin City Centre on high-visibility patrol,” Assistant Commissioner for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, Paul Cleary said.

"Public safety is paramount, and so too is helping to protect city centre businesses and their staff from theft and anti-social crime,” he added.

“The swift and co-ordinated response from Gardaí overnight demonstrates that we are serious about tackling crime in Dublin, and we are yielding some positive outcomes.

“Our hard work to keep people safe only continues, and we hope that people feel reassured by this."