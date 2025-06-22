Man charged following attack on Belfast Islamic Centre

A MAN has been charged in relation to an attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre, in which a window was broken and a viable device thrown inside while people were in the building.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene following the incident on University Road at around 10pm in Friday.

The building was evacuated, while Ammunition Technical Officers removed the device for forensic examination.

"Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch, investigating a security alert in the University Street area of south Belfast on Friday, June 20, have charged a man to court," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The 34-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including attempted arson with intent to endanger life, attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

"He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 23."

The statement added that the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.