Politicians condemn 'shameful' attack on Belfast Islamic Centre after viable device thrown inside

POLITICIANS have condemned an attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre, in which a viable device was thrown into the building, with Secretary of State Hilary Benn branding it 'shameful'.

A window was broken and the device thrown into the building on University Road shortly after 10pm on Friday while people were praying inside.

Police have said a man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and are investigating the possibility that it is a hate crime.

"Police received a report at approximately 10.10pm on Friday, June 20 that an object had been thrown through a window at a property in the University Road area of the city," said Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally.

"Officers attended and carried out a search of the building where a suspicious device was discovered.

"Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the object which was determined as viable and has since been removed for forensic examination."

'Sinister attack'

Posting on Twitter/X, Mr Benn wrote: "Deeply concerned by the shameful attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre last night.

"Hatred of this sort has no place in Northern Ireland."

Deirdre Hargey, Sinn Féin MLA for South Belfast, said such incidents are 'fuelled by hate'.

"I unreservedly condemn this sinister attack, and I welcome that the suspect is now in custody, thanks to the vigilance of a member of the public," she said.

"No one should ever feel unsafe in their place of worship, and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

"Acts like these, fuelled by hate, spread fear and division, and target people who have come to our communities to build a life and call this place home.

"It's vital that all political leaders speak out and stand united against this disgusting behaviour."

Hargey's Alliance counterpart Paula Bradshaw said the incident does not reflect the diversity of South Belfast in 2025'.

"This attack was again designed to cause fear among people inside the centre, who were at prayer at the time," she said.

"Nevertheless, I am thankful for the intervention of a nearby passer-by and for the work of the police.

"Those were much more reflective of the true spirit of Belfast, where most people rejoice in diversity.

"I would like to express my solidarity with all those who were evacuated, and my thanks to all those who worked to ensure their safety."

'Disgusted'

Fellow South Belfast MLA, Matthew O'Toole said the incident was an attack on the diverse community in the area.

"I'm not just disgusted at the attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre, I am angry at the treatment of my neighbours," said the SDLP politician.

"My constituency office is just yards away and we share one of the tolerant, diverse parts of the island of Ireland.

"Not alone are there people from all over the world, there are churches and religious groups of an extraordinarily persuasions in that small patch of Belfast.

"An attack on one of them is attack on the tolerance we cherish.

"So this attack and the hate it represents will not go unchallenged and will not be allowed to represent our city and our region."

The PSNI said a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act and remains in police custody at this time.

"It is important to stress that, while the suspect has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, the motive for the attack has not yet been established," added ACC McNally.

"Detectives from Serious Crime Branch are currently working at pace and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors including the possibility that this is a hate crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 1808 of June 20.