Man charged over hit and run in Kildare in which teenager died

A MAN has been charged in connection with a hit and run incident in Co. Kildare in which a teenager died.

Kedagh Moore died after being struck by a vehicle on the R403 in Blackwood, near Robertstown, at around 12.30am on Sunday morning, November 10.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The funeral for the 16-year-old, who was from Graigues in Robertstown, Co. Kildare, is due to take place this Friday, November 15 at 11am at The Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph in Prosperous.

If will be followed by burial at St. Benignus Cemetery in Staplestown.

Confirming his death, Kedagh’s family said he died “tragically” adding he is “sadly missed and very much loved by his parents Glenda and John, sister Sadhbh, grandparents Esther and John, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his great circle of dear friends”.

A man in his 40s has since been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear before Athy District Court this morning.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

In addition, they are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the Prosperous, Allenwood, Carbury, and Robertstown areas between 11.30pm and 3.30am on 10th November 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.