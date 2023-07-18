Man charged over theft of tools, bikes, chainsaw and leaf blower
News

A MAN in his 20s has been charged after multiple items were stolen from an address in Dublin.

Bikes, tools, a chainsaw and a leaf blower were among the items taken from the property in Clontarf in the early hours of Sunday, July 16.

On July 17 Gardaí arrested and charged a man relating to the thefts.

“Shortly before 2am on Sunday morning, Gardaí were alerted to an incident on the Malahide Road,” the police force confirmed.

“On arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed a man (aged in his 20s) with a number of items that were believed to have been stolen.

“The man attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by Gardaí a short distance away,” they added.

“He was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in North Dublin.”

A large number of stolen items were recovered following the arrest, including five bicycles, a power washer, chainsaw, leaf blower and various tools.

The man has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Monday, July 17.

