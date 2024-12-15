Man charged with assaulting three police officers in Belfast

A MAN has been charged after three police officers were assaulted in Belfast.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in the Dublin Road area of the city.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Rosie Thompson has condemned attacks on officers after 20 more were injured between Friday night and Saturday morning.

"We will investigate these shameful and unacceptable attacks rigorously," she said.

Following the Dublin Road incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with a number of driving offences as well as three counts of assault on police and resisting police.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 10.

Car rammed

The incident preceded a series of assaults on officers across Northern Ireland, beginning later that night and carrying on into Saturday morning.

In north Belfast, officers were responding to a report of an assault at a bar when a suspect shouted offensive language and lunged towards an officer in an attempt to head-butt him.

Meanwhile, an officer was struck in the chest while responding to a domestic-related report across the city in west Belfast.

In Co. Armagh, two officers were injured when their vehicle was deliberately rammed in the Concession Road area of Crossmaglen in an attempt to put the patrol car off the road.

"Both officers were left extremely shaken by what happened and were unable to remain on duty," said Supt Thompson.

"The patrol vehicle is now not road worthy — and the suspect vehicle has since been recovered in the South of Ireland with enquiries continuing."

Broken nose

In the Mountnorris area of south Armagh, an officer sustained a suspected broken nose and three colleagues were injured while responding to a domestic-related report.

The officers were spat at and sustained limb injuries when attempting to arrest a suspect.

In Craigavon, four officers sustained minor injuries while responding to two separate reports in the area.

Meanwhile, a suspect has been charged to appear before court after an officer was kicked and sustained a serious thumb injury while responding to a disturbance in Newry.

In the Derrygonnelly area of Co. Fermanagh, four officers were injured after a man became aggressive while being placed into a police van.

Meanwhile, in Derry, three officers sustained injuries to their chest, chin and lower body while arresting a man suspected of being involved in a previous assault.

'Unacceptable'

"These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day," said Supt Thompson.

"Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people, keeping them safe.

"Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'."