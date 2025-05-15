Man charged with murder and attempted murder in Belfast

A MAN will appear in a Belfast court today charged with murder and attempted murder.

The 50-year-old was arrested in north Belfast on Tusday (May 13) following a search by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team.

He has since been charged with the attempted murder of taxi driver Sean O'Reilly, who was killed in the Bell Steel Manor area of west Belfast, and the murder of Danny McClean.

“The 50-year-old is expected to appear, in respect of both charges, before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 May,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“He has also been charged with a number of firearms offences in relation to both incidents,” they added.

The police force further confirmed that the man had also been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim Donegan, but has been released unconditionally in relation to that.

Following the man's arrest, PSNI Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “In respect of the attempted murder in west Belfast, here, a 49-year-old man was shot as he sat inside a taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area on the morning of Sunday 23 February.

“Danny McClean, aged 54, was shot a number of times by a gunman as he sat in a car parked in the driveway of a property on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

"Jim Donegan, aged 43, was murdered as he waited, in his car, to collect his son from school.

"This was in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on the afternoon of December 4, 2018. Mr Donegan was shot several times by a gunman.”