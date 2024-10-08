Man charged with murder of Billy Keegan in east London
News

Man charged with murder of Billy Keegan in east London

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of Billy Keegan.

The 50-year-old was found with a stab wound in the corridor of a block of flats in Chapel Road.

Muhamed Nur Osman appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon.

The 30-year-old, of Knight Close in Dagenham, is charged with murder and ABH.

Billy Keegan (Pic: Met Police)

“Police were called around 1am on Friday, October 4 to reports of a stabbing in Chapel Road, Ilford,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found 50-year-old Billy Keegan suffering from a stab injury in the corridor of a block of flats.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Billy was pronounced dead at 1.30am”

An investigation, being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, saw three men arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder.

They were later released with no further action.

Osman was arrested on Saturday, October 5  on suspicion of murder and later charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 298/04OCT. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Billy Keegan

Related

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre
News 58 minutes ago

Former Irish Ambassador to Britain appointed chair of Druid Theatre

By: Fiona Audley

The Wolfe Tones celebrate their 60th anniversary with an Irish Post Award
News 1 hour ago

The Wolfe Tones celebrate their 60th anniversary with an Irish Post Award

By: Irish Post

Police name murder victim as arrest made
News 1 hour ago

Police name murder victim as arrest made

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women
News 1 day ago

Police name suspect wanted over series of distraction burglaries targeting elderly women

By: Gerard Donaghy

Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator
News 1 day ago

Breakdown! Firefighters rescue team of New Zealand rugby players from Dublin elevator

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Terrifying ordeal': Three staff members assaulted during armed robbery at Belfast off-licence
News 1 day ago

'Terrifying ordeal': Three staff members assaulted during armed robbery at Belfast off-licence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to 18 years for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to 18 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries
News 2 days ago

Police hunt man with Irish accent as accomplice is jailed over burglaries

By: Gerard Donaghy