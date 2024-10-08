Man charged with murder of Billy Keegan in east London

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of Billy Keegan.

The 50-year-old was found with a stab wound in the corridor of a block of flats in Chapel Road.

Muhamed Nur Osman appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday afternoon.

The 30-year-old, of Knight Close in Dagenham, is charged with murder and ABH.

“Police were called around 1am on Friday, October 4 to reports of a stabbing in Chapel Road, Ilford,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found 50-year-old Billy Keegan suffering from a stab injury in the corridor of a block of flats.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Billy was pronounced dead at 1.30am”

An investigation, being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, saw three men arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder.

They were later released with no further action.

Osman was arrested on Saturday, October 5 on suspicion of murder and later charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 298/04OCT. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.