Man charged with murder of Co. Down pensioner and attempted murder of wife

A MAN has been charged with murder and attempted murder following an incident in Co. Down.

Bobbie McKee, 69, was found dead at a property in Kilkeel on Thursday afternoon while his wife, who is also in her 60s, was found at the scene with head injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder shortly after the discovery, with police yesterday being given a further 36 hours to question him.

This afternoon, detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team revealed the man had been charged with Mr McKee's murder and with the attempted murder of his wife.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said police are continuing to carry out searches as part of their investigation but 'are not seeking any other suspect'.

"While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted," he said.

"I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

"I would also like to thank them for their understanding and assistance with our enquiries throughout this very difficult time for the McKee family."