Man charged with murder, rape and arson after woman found dead in Derry

A MAN has been charged with murder, rape and arson after a woman was found dead in a house in Derry.

PSNI officers were called to reports of a fire at a house in the Harvey Street area of the city in the early hours of Saturday, August 24.

When they arrived, they found a woman’s body at the property which they have since identified as 65-year-old Montserrat Martorell Elias.

Confirming her identity, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of a body in a house in Harvey Street during the early hours of Saturday, 24th August.

“Ms Elias was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Ms Elias’ family and friends in Spain, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”

Detectives have since charged a 28-year-old man with her murder.

“In addition to the charge of murder, the man has been charged with rape and arson with intent to endanger life,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

The man is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today (Thursday, August 29).