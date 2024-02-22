Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Mayo

A MAN who was hit by a car in Co. Mayo has died from his injuries.

The 33-year-old was one of two pedestrians hit in the collision on Lord Edward Street in Ballina at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 20.

He sustained serious injuries and died in Mayo University Hospital last night (February 21), Gardaí have confirmed.

A female child was also injured in the incident, although she has since been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí at Ballina are continuing their investigation into the collision and have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are urged to provide it to Gardaí," they state.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560 or any Garda Station."