Man dies in hospital after horror electric scooter collision

AN electric scooter rider has died of injuries sustained in a horror accident on a Belfast road.

Eddie Jackson was riding an electric scooter when it collided with a car on the Knock Road in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 10.

The 46-year-old has since died from his injuries, PSNI officers have now confirmed.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The collision involving a Mercedes GLA 200 and a man on an electric scooter occurred shortly before 2.30pm.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“The rider of the electric scooter was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries while in hospital.”

They added: “An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1149 of 10/05/23.”