Teenage boy and girl charged over assault on pedestrian

A TEENAGE boy and girl have both been charged in relation to an assault on a pedestrian in Belfast.

The victim was attacked as they walked along a pedestrian walkway suspended over train tracks in the Lisburn Road area, near a hospital, on Monday, October 6.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and disorderly behaviour.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court today, October 28.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, November 21.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the PSNI said in a statement today.

