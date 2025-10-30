Viable device discovered during security alert in West Belfast
News

Viable device discovered during security alert in West Belfast

A VIABLE device was discovered during a security alert in West Belfast last night.

The incident, in the Glenalina Gardens area, saw residents evacuated from their homes.

PSNI officers issued a security alert for the area while their search got underway.

They eventually uncovered a “suspicious object”.

“Police officers carrying out a search in the Glenalina Gardens area of Belfast discovered a suspicious object,” the PSN’s Inspector Curry confirmed.

“Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device,” he added.

“It was taken away for further forensic examination,” he explained.

“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."

Insp Curry has called on anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598- 28/10/25,” he said.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," he added.

See More: Belfast, Security Alert

Related
News 1 day ago

Teenage boy and girl charged over assault on pedestrian

By: Fiona Audley

Sport 1 day ago

Belfast boxing star Lewis Crocker celebrated at City Hall reception

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Belfast Council officially purchases city's historic Assembly Rooms

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 23 hours ago

Polish carer wins discrimination case after being told Irish are ‘kinder’

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

The Nolans ‘touched’ to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in their homeland

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Family-run egg firm announces £3m investment to drive growth

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

President Higgins spends second night in hopital following infection

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Number of Irish multi-millionaires hits record high

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan reunite in The Playboy of the Western World

By: Fiona Audley