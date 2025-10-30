Viable device discovered during security alert in West Belfast

A VIABLE device was discovered during a security alert in West Belfast last night.

The incident, in the Glenalina Gardens area, saw residents evacuated from their homes.

PSNI officers issued a security alert for the area while their search got underway.

They eventually uncovered a “suspicious object”.

“Police officers carrying out a search in the Glenalina Gardens area of Belfast discovered a suspicious object,” the PSN’s Inspector Curry confirmed.

“Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended and examined the object, which has been declared as a viable device,” he added.

“It was taken away for further forensic examination,” he explained.

“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."

Insp Curry has called on anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598- 28/10/25,” he said.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," he added.