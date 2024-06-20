Man dies in hospital after serious attack in early hours of this morning

A MAN has died in hospital after being attacked in a housing estate in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí found the man, aged in his 50s, with serious injuries in Hampton Wood Way on the St. Margaret’s Road in Finglas, at around 12.30am this morning.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí investigating the incident have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

They have urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they state.