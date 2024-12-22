Man due in court charged with murder of teacher

Lord of the Dance
Gemma Devonish worked as a head of year at Rosebury School in Epsom, Surrey

A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a teacher in South London.

Gemma Devonish, 42, was found with stab wounds at an address in Nutfield Close in Carshalton, South London on Thursday evening.

Sadly, Ms Devonish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police revealed on Friday that a 38-year-old man known to Ms Devonish had been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Yesterday, investigators confirmed that 38-year-old James Madden, of Railton Road, SE24, has now been charged with the offence.

Mr Madden is due to appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23.

"Officers await the conclusion of a post-mortem examination," read a statement from the Met Police on Saturday.

"Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder."

'Deeply distressing'

Ms Devonish worked as a head of year at the all-girls Rosebery School in Epsom, Surrey.

In a statement, the secondary school offered their condolences to the teacher's loved ones.

"The entire Rosebery community is devastated by the sudden and unexpected death of Miss Gemma Devonish," it read.

"Our thoughts are with Gemma's mother and sister, extended family and friends, at this deeply distressing time."

Helen Maguire, Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom & Ewell, also offered her condolences to Ms Devonish's loved ones after visting the school on Friday.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Gemma Devonish, a teacher at Rosebery School in Epsom," she posted on social media.

"I visited the school this afternoon to meet with teachers and offer my support.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Rosebery School community.

"Gemma's dedication as an educator undoubtedly touched the lives of many young people, and her loss will be felt far and wide."

