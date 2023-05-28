Man from Co. Armagh arrested over 'massive' £6m cannabis haul in Belfast

A MAN from Portadown in Co. Armagh has been arrested by officers rom the National Crime Agency (NCA) following the seizure of more than 300kg of cannabis.

The 45-year-old lorry driver was detained after his vehicle was stopped and searched by Border Force officers upon arrival at Belfast Port on Friday.

Concealed among a consignment of soft drinks was more than 300kg of cannabis, which NCA officers believe would be worth around £6m at street level in Northern Ireland.

"This is a massive haul of cannabis which would have ended up on the streets of Northern Ireland," said NCA branch commander David Cunningham.

"Losing this amount of drugs will be a huge blow to the organised crime group behind this importation.

"We will continue to work with our partners to stop illegal drugs ending up in our communities."

Border Force acting Assistant Director Darren Brabon said: "This seizure underlines Border Force's commitment to reduce harm to communities, and we will continue to work with our partner agencies, including the NCA, to combat such criminality."

The lorry driver remains in custody.