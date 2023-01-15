Man jailed after 'brazen' attempt to smuggle £350,000 worth of cannabis into Belfast City Airport
News

Man jailed after 'brazen' attempt to smuggle £350,000 worth of cannabis into Belfast City Airport

Akintunde Akinwande claimed he didn't have the codes to open the suitcases in his possession (Images: NCA)

A MAN who made a 'brazen' attempt to smuggle £350,000 worth of herbal cannabis into Belfast City Airport has been jailed for two years.

US citizen Akintunde Akinwande, 33, claimed he was unaware of the contents of two suitcases he had transported from San Francisco on March 28, 2022.

However, at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast in November, he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, drug smuggling and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was sentenced at the same court on Friday.

"Akintunde Akinwande made no attempts to hide the illegal haul in his suitcases in a brazen attempt to smuggle a significant amount of drugs into Northern Ireland," said David Cunningham, Branch Commander at the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Coffee shop meeting

Akinwande was stopped by staff from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Border Force, having travelled from San Francisco to Belfast City via London Heathrow.

While being questioned, he was asked to open his suitcases but claimed he did not have the codes.

When he called the contact to request the codes for the suitcases because authorities wanted to inspect them, he said he was told to walk away and abandon them.

After being forced open, 32 kilos of cannabis were discovered inside the cases.

The drugs were worth £350,000 (Image: NCA)

In an interview with NCA officers, Akinwande denied any knowledge of the drugs.

He said he had been told to meet a man in Burbank, California, where he would be given the suitcases.

He added that he was then told to travel to a coffee shop where he would be given $5,000 in cash, which he should use to book a return flight to Belfast.

'Crucial link'

"Akinwande's arrest took out a crucial link in the supply chain of these drugs which would have ended up on our streets," added Commander Cunningham.

“This is another example of the importance of the NCA's partnership working which protects our borders and stops illegal drug smugglers."

John Oldham, Deputy Director of Border Force Northern Ireland, said: "Border Force officers at Belfast City Airport were instrumental in stopping a significant quantity of drugs from entering Northern Ireland.

"Our continued work with partners, including the NCA, is effective in preventing drugs from reaching local communities where they fuel violence and exploitation, causing significant harm to our society."

See More: Belfast City Airport, Border Force, Drug Trafficking, National Crime Agency

Related

Autopilot error sent Flybe flight from Belfast to Glasgow into terrifying 18-second freefall
News 4 years ago

Autopilot error sent Flybe flight from Belfast to Glasgow into terrifying 18-second freefall

By: Jack Beresford

Security alert at Belfast City Airport amid fears of 'serious disorder' from UVF in East Belfast
News 4 years ago

Security alert at Belfast City Airport amid fears of 'serious disorder' from UVF in East Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast
News 1 hour ago

Arrest made after 'terrifying' kidnap ordeal in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

£20,000 reward offered after 'senseless' murder of father-of-four in Co. Armagh
News 1 hour ago

£20,000 reward offered after 'senseless' murder of father-of-four in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment
News 1 day ago

Body of a woman in her forties found in Dublin apartment

By: Irish Post

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled
News 2 days ago

Civil cases by two men injured during Ballymurphy massacre settled

By: Irish Post

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News 2 days ago

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

By: Connell McHugh

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54
Entertainment 2 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

By: Connell McHugh