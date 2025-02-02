Man jailed for 25 years for sexually assaulting two children
Christopher McCormack (Image: Norfolk Constabulary)

A MAN has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children.

Christopher McCormack, 63, of Campion Way, Sheringham, Norfolk, was jailed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday and was also handed a further two years on licence.

"McCormack's offending was relentless and sustained, causing years of suffering for his victims," said Detective Constable Pippa Maskell of Norfolk Constabulary.

Guilty of 25 offences

McCormack was earlier found guilty of 25 offences following a trial.

The offences include 11 counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and three counts of assault of a girl under 13 by penetration.

They also included three counts of assault of a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, two counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The charges relate to two children and occurred between 1992 and 2013.

'I just wish I could forget'

Personal statements, read aloud in court, detail the impact McCormack's offending has had on his victims' lives.

"His name will forever be a blade in my side, his body a heavy boulder dragging me down, every reminder of his existence feels like a violation suffocating me — I just wish I could forget," said one victim.

"I am forever forced to bear the brunt of the scars he has left behind."

The second victim commented: "I feel that what he did to me has controlled me for such a large part of my life, I often wonder how different my life would be if it hadn't happened."

DC Maskell added: "I would like to commend the victims for their bravery and strength in reporting these horrific crimes and hope that this sentence brings them a small level of comfort and allows them to begin to rebuild their lives."

McCormack was also issued with a 30-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

