Man jailed over manslaughter of Michael O'Dwyer who died in fatal one-punch attack

A MAN has been jailed for eight years after fatally punching a man he had been drinking with.

Michael O'Dwyer, also known as Michael Spooner, died in hospital a day being punched by Tyrone Busch last July.

In December, 42-year-old Busch, of Withburga Lane, Dereham, Norfolk, appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

At the same court on Thursday, he was handed a 12-year sentence made up of eight years in custody and four years on extended licence.

In a tribute, Mr O'Dwyer's mother described his as 'a kind and gentle person who was much loved and very much missed'.

Traumatic head injury

Busch punched 31-year-old Mr O'Dwyer outside the Red Lion Public House in Dereham on Saturday, July 20 last year.

As a result of the punch, the father-of-two fell backwards, hitting his head on the ground where he lay for around 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Busch calmly sat down to finish his drink before leaving the pub as his victim lay helpless on the ground.

Mr O'Dwyer eventually regained consciousness and was helped home by friends, one of whom called an ambulance in the early hours of Sunday when he could not be roused.

Sadly, Mr O'Dwyer died in hospital later that day.

A Home Office post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury.

Busch was found by police in a toilet cubicle at the Beeston Ploughshare pub in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Wednesday, July 24, where he was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.

However, a manslaughter plea was accepted by the prosecution at the Crown Court hearing in December.

'Kind and gentle'

Mr O'Dwyer's mother explained how he had been adopted at the age of six along with his two younger brothers and had ambitions to become a bricklayer to provide a stable life for his children.

"I know that nothing can bring Michael back, but I would like to know that the person who took his life fully understands what a terrible thing he has done, and that Michael was a kind and gentle person who was much loved and very much missed," she said.

"He mattered very much to his family, and we will continue to miss him every day."

Mr O'Dwyer's father said his son had been let down and treated unfairly over the years, but that he was kind and trusting and always willing to see the best in people.

"He's lost seeing his boys grow up, he's lost all of that time with the ones he loves, he's lost his dream of working as a bricklayer with his name on the side of his van and his grown-up boys at his side," he said.

"He should still be with us."

In her statement, Mr O'Dwyer's partner told the court how he loved Christmas and celebrating birthdays with his boys.

She described how their lives were now unrecognisable following his death, adding: "It's all really traumatic. I don't think I'll ever get over this."

'Terrible loss'

Speaking after the sentencing, Superintendent Stuart Chapman described Busch actions as 'senseless violence'.

"This was a shocking assault which came out of nowhere causing a catastrophic injury to a defenceless man," he said.

"Michael's family and friends have suffered a terrible loss and deal with the pain of not having him in their lives every single day.

"Busch meanwhile has time in prison to reflect on his violent actions which have taken another man’s life and brought such devastation.

"When people resort to such senseless violence the consequences can be tragic and far-reaching as this case sadly shows."