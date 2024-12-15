Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Michael O'Dwyer in unprovoked one-punch pub attack

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of another pub-goer following an unprovoked one-punch attack earlier this year.

Tyrone Busch, 41, struck father-of-two Michael O'Dwyer as the pair sat drinking together outside the Red Lion pub in Dereham, Norfolk on Saturday, July 20.

Following the assault, Busch calmly sat down to finish his drink before leaving the pub as his victim lay helpless on the ground.

Mr O'Dwyer, also known as Michael Spooner, eventually regained consciousness and returned home but was admitted to hospital the following day, where he sadly passed away.

Busch, of St Withburga Lane, Dereham, admitted manslaughter at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday and will be sentenced on January 24, 2025.

Murder investigation

Police revealed how paramedics were called to an address in Dereham at around 5am on Sunday, July 21, following reports that a man was unwell and could not be roused.

Mr O'Dwyer, 31, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he sadly died later that evening.

Police were notified of the man's death on Tuesday, July 23 and enquiries revealed a serious assault had occurred outside the Red Lion pub in Dereham on Saturday evening, July 20.

A murder investigation was launched and Busch was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

However, at a Crown Court hearing, Busch's manslaughter plea was accepted by the prosecution.

Attacker found hiding in toilet

The court heard that Busch and Mr O'Dwyer were sitting together drinking outside the pub when, without warning, Busch got to his feet and delivered a forceful punch to the victim.

The blow caused Mr O'Dwyer to fall backwards and he lay on the ground for 10 minutes.

Following the entirely unprovoked attack, Busch sat back down and finished his drink, making no attempt to help the victim and then left the scene.

Mr O'Dwyer did eventually get to his feet and, with the help of friends, made his way home.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 21, his friend became concerned when he was unable to wake him and called the ambulance service.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a traumatic head injury which would have evolved over the subsequent hours.

After a police manhunt, Busch was found hiding in a toilet cubicle at the Beeston Ploughshare pub in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Wednesday, July 24.

'Taken far too soon'

Mr O'Dwyer's family previously described him as 'a kind and gentle soul who always saw the best in people and wanted the best for them'.

"He is greatly loved by his family and his many, many friends and that love will always remain," added their statement.

"Michael adored his two sons and has been taken from them far too soon."