Two men from Ireland among five charged following suspected hare coursing in Norfolk
Police have said that an application will be made to confiscate the dogs if their owners are found guilty at court (Image: Norfolk Constabulary)

TWO men from Ireland are among five charged with offences related to hare coursing.

Eric Ward, 37, of Country Meadows, Tuam, Co. Galway and Martin Ward, 32, of Kilcruttin, Co. Offaly have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with a dog.

The three others charged are Martin Ward, 29, Eoin Ward, 36, and John Pio Ward, 40, all of Wilks Farm Drive, Norwich.

John Pio Ward was also charged with possession of a locking knife in a public place.

The charges relate to an incident on Monday, February 2 at around 3.20pm on private land in Beeston St Andrew, Norfolk, off the A1270.

It saw police responding to a report of suspicious activity and a dog running loose.

Officers attended and subsequently arrested five men, while four dogs were seized in the process.

The men have been released on bail and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 4.

Norfolk Constabulary say an application will be made to confiscate the dogs from their owners if they are found guilty at court.

If this happens, the dogs will be re-homed.

