Man jailed for murdering ‘much-loved’ grandmother in her own home

A MAN has been jailed for 20 years for murdering a “much-loved” mother and grandmother in her own home where she “should have been safe”.

Alyson Nelson was stabbed to death in her home in Whitehead, Co. Antrim on April 16, 2022.

The 64-year-old retired nurse was attacked by her ex-partner William ‘Bill’ Finlay, who was sentenced today at Belfast Crown Court.

Finlay, of Old Forde Gardens, Whitehead, was handed a life sentence last November, after pleading guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse.

Today the 68-year-old was told he will serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The court heard that Finlay, who had been in a relationship with Ms Nelson which ended a year before the attack, stabbed her multiple times after entering her property.

CCTV shown to the court shows Finlay leaving Ms Nelson’s home after the attack with a knife in his hand.

“Alyson Nelson was attacked by William Finlay on Saturday, April 16, 2022,” PSNI Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said today.

“She was stabbed multiple times, in her own home in the village of Whitehead.

“A place she should have been safe,” she added.

“Officers responded, along with other emergency service colleagues. Sadly, despite valiant efforts to save Ms Nelson, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Det Insp Griffin added: “Alyson was a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister.

“The entire family has suffered a huge loss, made all the more agonising by the cruel way in which her life was taken.”

Finlay is the first person to be sentenced under Northern Ireland’s new domestic abuse law - which has seen his sentence increased due to the offence being committed in his victim's home.

Ms Nelson’s family said today: “Our beautiful mum Alyson was brutally murdered in her own home – the very place she should have felt most safe and secure.

“That day she was stolen away from us forever,” they added.

“She’ll never again be able to celebrate the birthdays, the Christmases, the barbecues or any of the other family get-togethers that she used to love and look forward to so much.”

Regarding Finlay’s sentencing, they described it as “bittersweet”.

“It may well be the conclusion of legal proceedings, and for that we are relieved, but for us as a family, the pain and sorrow caused by the loss of our mum, sister, nanny and friend is immeasurable – and it will continue to be so in the weeks, months and even the years ahead,” they explained.

“She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.”