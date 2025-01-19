Man jailed for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children thanks to work of Digital Detection Dog
News

Man jailed for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children thanks to work of Digital Detection Dog

Timothy O'Keefe was brought to justice thanks to the work of a Digital Detection Dog (Image: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary)

A MAN has been jailed for possessing hundreds of indecent images of children, thanks in part to the work of a Digital Detection Dog.

Timothy O'Keefe, 58, of May Close in Southampton, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to possessing more than 700 indecent images of children.

The offences took place between June 2022 and June 2024 while O'Keefe was living in Portsmouth and Andover.

Following an investigation by the Internet Child Abuse Team in July 2022, officers searched O'Keefe's address in Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

A laptop belonging to him was located after it had been thrown into a neighbour's garden, so officers deployed a 'Digi Dog' — specialist canines trained to sniff out electronic devices.

PD Dizzie of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary located a USB stick that belonged to O’Keefe and contained many indecent images of children.

O'Keefe was handed a two-year prison sentence for the offences.

