Man jailed in Belfast for making indecent images of children

A MAN has been sentenced at a Belfast court for multiple counts of making and possessing indecent/pseudo photographs of children.

David Armstrong, 52, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday to 16 months' imprisonment, with half to be served on licence.

Armstrong was also placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely, given a sexual offences prevention order for 13 years and disqualified from ever working with children.

"We will never stop searching online for child predators," said Detective Inspector Richard Vasey from the PSNI.

"My team work around the clock to identify and bring people before the courts who think their offending can go undetected.

"We arrested Armstrong and searched his property, recovering his devices.

"Upon examination 671 illegal files were found across all categories.

"It remains our priority to protect and keep children safe and we will continue to proactively target those who contribute to the cycle of child abuse."