Man killed and his wife seriously injured at funeral service in Kerry

A man has died and his wife has been seriously injured after they were attacked at stabbed at a family funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident happened at New Roth Cemetery in Rathass just before midday.

RTÉ reports that an argument broke out towards the end of the burial service during which the man (40s) received fatal stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead 30 minutes later, and his wife was also seriously injured.

She is being treated for a stab injury to her upper body at University Hospital Kerry.

The man's body was removed to the morgue at the same hospital. A post mortem examination will be conducted on his body later.

The services of a pathologist have been requested, and a Garda investigation in now underway.

The scene New Rath Cemetery is also being prepared for a technical examination.