Man pleads guilty to murdering his three younger siblings

A MAN has pleaded guilty to murdering his younger siblings in an attack in their Dublin home.

Andy Cash appeared in Dublin’s Central Criminal Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to murdering his 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash and eight-year-old twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley in 2022.

The court heard that Cash, who also lived in the property in Rossfield Avenue in Tallagh, targeted his family after returning home from a party at around 12.20am on the morning of Sunday, September 4, 2022.

He went on to stab and slash his siblings multiple times before throwing his younger brother’s body out of a window.

Cash was arrested at the scene after gardai discharged "less than lethal devices” to detain him.

At the time of the attacks a garda spokesperson described the incident as “violent, challenging and traumatic”.

This morning Cash, now aged 26, was sentenced to three life sentences, one for each murder.

In a victim statement read out in court, the victims’ mother Margaret McDonagh said the family had been left “broken” by their deaths.