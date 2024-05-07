Man pleads guilty to murdering his three younger siblings
News

Man pleads guilty to murdering his three younger siblings

A MAN has pleaded guilty to murdering his younger siblings in an attack in their Dublin home.  

Andy Cash appeared in Dublin’s Central Criminal Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to murdering his 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash and eight-year-old twin siblings Chelsea and Christy Cawley in 2022.

The court heard that Cash, who also lived in the property in Rossfield Avenue in Tallagh, targeted his family after returning home from a party at around 12.20am on the morning of Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their older sister Lisa Cash were killed in their home by their brother Andy Cash

He went on to stab and slash his siblings multiple times before throwing his younger brother’s body out of a window.

Cash was arrested at the scene after gardai discharged "less than lethal devices” to detain him.

At the time of the attacks a garda spokesperson described the incident as “violent, challenging and traumatic”.

This morning Cash, now aged 26, was sentenced to three life sentences, one for each murder.

In a victim statement read out in court, the victims’ mother Margaret McDonagh said the family had been left “broken” by their deaths.

See More: Andy Cash, Dublin, Murders

Related

24-year-old man charged with murder of three younger siblings in Tallaght
News 1 year ago

24-year-old man charged with murder of three younger siblings in Tallaght

By: Irish Post

Gardaí investigating Dublin murder appeal for information from public
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí investigating Dublin murder appeal for information from public

By: Fiona Audley

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern claims united Ireland ‘most desirable’ option for people across the island
News 3 hours ago

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern claims united Ireland ‘most desirable’ option for people across the island

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

SDLP leader slams 'deluge of abuse' aimed at Northern Ireland's first black mayor
News 2 days ago

SDLP leader slams 'deluge of abuse' aimed at Northern Ireland's first black mayor

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced to more than five years in prison for child sex offences
News 2 days ago

Man sentenced to more than five years in prison for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mother of Tony McDermott pays tribute to big-hearted son as killer jailed for life
News 2 days ago

Mother of Tony McDermott pays tribute to big-hearted son as killer jailed for life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for killing two cyclists after 24 years on the run
News 2 days ago

Man jailed for killing two cyclists after 24 years on the run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man again sentenced to life for murder of 'gentle soul' after original conviction quashed
News 2 days ago

Man again sentenced to life for murder of 'gentle soul' after original conviction quashed

By: Gerard Donaghy