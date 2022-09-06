24-year-old man charged with murder of three younger siblings in Tallaght

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght over the weekend.

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Andy Cash, their brother, also of Rossfield Avenue, was arrested at the scene of the incident shortly after.

On Monday evening he was charged with three counts of murder and appeared at a special late sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday evening.

Defence solicitor Waheed Mudah requested a psychological assessment for his client and solitary confinement for him in custody.

The judge said that was a matter for the prison governor.

Dressed in a grey sweater, black tracksuit bottoms and runners, Mr Cash did not speak during the brief hearing.

There was no application for bail as bail cannot be granted in the district court in a murder case.

Judge McNamara granted Mr Cash free legal aid and remanded him in custody to appear again by video link at Cloverhill District Court on 9 September.