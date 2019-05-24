Man who had been raping his daughter since she was nine told gardai ‘she had initiated sex’

A MAN who had been raping his daughter since she was nine-years-old claimed to gardai that she had initiated sex, a court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named due to the protection of his child’s anonymity, told gardai that his daughter was a compulsive liar and that she enjoyed having sex with him.

The girl spoke out in court against her father saying that he controlled her and took away part of her childhood.

She said that the rapes took place twice a week until she was 14-years-old.

“I was used to it. It was part of my week,” she said.

“He was supposed to care for me. He was so controlling over me. He was the boss of the house.”

She claims that she didn’t know that anything was wrong until she was older, and that her father would threaten her with a belt if she refused to comply or if she threatened to report the attacks.

The child said that she would be raped 10 times by her father in between taking pregnancy tests and that he would do so "whenever he could."

After the victim finally went to gardai to report the abuse, her father claimed that his daughter had initiated the sex by tickling him.

He claimed he was shocked by the situation and didn’t enjoy it, and denies supplying a pregnancy test for her.

The man, originally from Nigeria, pleaded guilty to nine counts of rape committed on dates between October 2011 and April 2017 at the Central Criminal Court.