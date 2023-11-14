Man sentenced for drug offences following investigation into west Belfast UDA
Man sentenced for drug offences following investigation into west Belfast UDA

A MAN has been sentenced for drugs offences following a police investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Jordan Darragh was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court yesterday (November 13), after pleading guilty to two drugs-related charges.

The 29-year old, from Hopewell Place in the Shankill area, was arrested after the PSNI conducted a search at his home on November 14, 2022.

Officers seized “a quantity of drugs” during the search.

Darragh was convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He was sentenced to two years, half of which will be spent behind bars and the other half spent on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Corrigan from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said: “On November 14, 2022 detectives carried out a search at a property in the Shankill Road area of north Belfast.

“A quantity of drugs were seized from the property, as well as a number of electrical items. These were taken away and examined as part of our enquiries.”

He added: “Mr Darragh was subsequently handed down a two-year sentence in court.

“He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 12 months on licence.

“This sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity, linked to paramilitaries.

“This remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities.”

Det Insp Corrigan urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist their investigation of paramilitary groups.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our ongoing efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” he said.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online,” he added.

