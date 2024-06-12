Family pay birthday tribute to father-of-three who died in collision

THE FAMILY of a man who died in a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Thomas McNally was one of two passengers who were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision at Halwell Cross, near Totnes, Devon on Friday, April 26.

Mr McNally, known as Tommy, died in Derriford Hospital the following day as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision.

On Monday, Mr McNally's family marked his birthday by issuing a tribute to him through Devon & Cornwall Police.

In it, they said the father-of-three had moved to the south-west of England for a fresh start and was making plans for the future.

"Tommy, as he was preferred to be called, was the younger brother of Shane and the elder brother of Jake, Ben, Andrew, Sophie and Isabella-Shannon (Bella)," read the statement.

"He was born to his devoted mother Kerry and was cherished by his grandparents Carol and the late Tom McNally.

"He was also a proud father to Riley, Kian and Leo.

'Escape inner-city life'

"He was born in Bushbury, Wolverhampton and moved down to Torquay on January 1, 2018.

"Moving to Torbay was Tommy's fresh start where he could escape the inner-city life and embrace the tranquillity South Devon brings.

"He was a keen darts player, enjoyed the outdoors (especially the beach and being near the sea) and worked in Dartmouth for Champion groundworks building brand new homes.

"He was in the process of getting a dumper licence.

"Tommy will be missed by his entire family and friends in Torbay and his native Wolverhampton and Tommy's family appreciate all the support from their friends (new and old), Derriford's Intensive Care Unit Pencarrow ward for their caring support and the police for their compassion and guidance."

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.