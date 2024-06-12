Man who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in separate Belfast attacks is jailed for more than 10 years
News

Man who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in separate Belfast attacks is jailed for more than 10 years

The first stabbing occurred in Bedford Street in Belfast (Images: Google Street View)

A MAN who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in Belfast in separate incidents just minutes apart has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Derek McOwen, 29, attacked the two men in the early hours of July 2, 2022.

He was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Stabbings

McOwen struck first after passing a couple in Bedford Street in the city centre.

After McOwen made a comment about the woman, the man made to tell McOwen that he should apologise.

However, McOwen turned and stabbed the man 15 times.

A few minutes later on Amelia Street, McOwen appeared to intentionally bump into a man before challenging him.

As the man tried to move away, McOwen stabbed him in the chest.

'Extremely serious injuries'

As well as his custodial sentence, McOwen must serve a three-year extended licence period upon his release.

Detective Sergeant McGearty of the PSNI said McOwen had 'indiscriminately attacked two strangers'.

"Both men sustained extremely serious injuries which required extensive medical treatment," he said.

"The sentence given today reflects the seriousness of the offending and the severity of the injuries inflicted and I hope the victims can take some sense of comfort from knowing their attacker will not be free for a very long time."

See More: Belfast

Related

Theft of Irish language street signs being treated as ‘sectarian hate crime’
News 1 day ago

Theft of Irish language street signs being treated as ‘sectarian hate crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Man tripped up and racially abused by group of children
News 1 week ago

Man tripped up and racially abused by group of children

By: Fiona Audley

Man wanted for robbery and drugs offences in southern Ireland arrested in the North
News 1 week ago

Man wanted for robbery and drugs offences in southern Ireland arrested in the North

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Irish-founded cybersecurity firm raises £5.5m in first funding round
Business 1 day ago

Irish-founded cybersecurity firm raises £5.5m in first funding round

By: Fiona Audley

Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London
News 1 day ago

Imelda May and Emma Dabiri set to perform at Bloomsday Festival in London

By: Fiona Audley

Britain ‘must follow Ireland’s lead’ and recognise state of Palestine, says SDLP leader
News 1 day ago

Britain ‘must follow Ireland’s lead’ and recognise state of Palestine, says SDLP leader

By: Fiona Audley

‘Significant moment’ as Aer Lingus launches direct flight from Ireland to Las Vegas
News 1 day ago

‘Significant moment’ as Aer Lingus launches direct flight from Ireland to Las Vegas

By: Fiona Audley

UCD students end encampment in support of Palestine after 'historic' deal with university
News 3 days ago

UCD students end encampment in support of Palestine after 'historic' deal with university

By: Gerard Donaghy