Man who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in separate Belfast attacks is jailed for more than 10 years

A MAN who 'indiscriminately' stabbed two people in Belfast in separate incidents just minutes apart has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Derek McOwen, 29, attacked the two men in the early hours of July 2, 2022.

He was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Stabbings

McOwen struck first after passing a couple in Bedford Street in the city centre.

After McOwen made a comment about the woman, the man made to tell McOwen that he should apologise.

However, McOwen turned and stabbed the man 15 times.

A few minutes later on Amelia Street, McOwen appeared to intentionally bump into a man before challenging him.

As the man tried to move away, McOwen stabbed him in the chest.

'Extremely serious injuries'

As well as his custodial sentence, McOwen must serve a three-year extended licence period upon his release.

Detective Sergeant McGearty of the PSNI said McOwen had 'indiscriminately attacked two strangers'.

"Both men sustained extremely serious injuries which required extensive medical treatment," he said.

"The sentence given today reflects the seriousness of the offending and the severity of the injuries inflicted and I hope the victims can take some sense of comfort from knowing their attacker will not be free for a very long time."