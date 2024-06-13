Dublin Airport reveals plans to create ‘safe and comfortable’ area for plane spotters
DUBLIN AIRPORT is planning to build an area to accommodate plane spotters at the busy site in the capital.

The Dublin Airport Authority has submitted a planning application this week to create a new “dedicated viewing area for the public to watch planes take off and land on the airport’s runways”.

The proposed Aircraft Observation Facility will be located on the site of the current informal airport viewing point on Old Airport Road, locally known as ‘The Mound’, a site which is fully owned by Dublin Airport.

“The facility will provide a comfortable and safe space for the community to view aircraft movements, with a clear view of the south runway (10R/28L) and the cross-wind runway (16/34) at Dublin Airport,” the airport explained in a statement this week.

Plans for the proposed observation platform were revealed this week

Facilities planned for the site include a dedicated car park with 22 parking spaces, bike parking, and an elevated covered platform with seating.

The facility will be fully-lit, with power provided by solar panels located on the site.

According to Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, aircraft observation facilities are “a feature of airports around the world”.

“As well as providing a plane-spotting platform, the facilities also create an interface between the airport and the local community, helping aviation enthusiasts to engage with the airport by observing aircraft movements and airport operations,” he added.

“This location has been an informal 'plane-spotting' area over the past 40 years and we think it's time to put a more formal facility in place,” Mr McLean explained.

“It's a rite of passage for kids in Dublin to be taken to 'The Mound' to watch the planes landing and taking off at the airport.

“This new facility would make it safer and more enjoyable for users and we think it’s a facility that the local community will enjoy.”

