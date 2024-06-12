Family of man fatally stabbed remember his 'cheeky smile' as three people are charged
Michael McCann (Image: via GMP)

THE FAMILY of a man who was fatally stabbed at the weekend have said they will miss his 'cheeky smile'.

Michael McCann, 35, died two days after the stabbing, which occurred on Back Bradford Street, Bolton, Greater Manchester on Friday, June 7.

One man has been charged with murder, another man has been charged with assisting an offender and a woman has been charged with obstructing police.

Another 50-year-old man has been released on bail while investigations continue, having initially been arrested on suspicion of assault.

'Deeply devastated'

Paying tribute to Mr McCann, his loved ones said he always put his family first.

"Our family will miss our brother's smile as it showed what true happiness looked like," read a statement.

"Michael's sole purpose in life was the needs for his family. He will now miss out on being the brother and uncle that he wanted to be.

"We will always cherish the time we had together and the memories that we have all individually shared together.

"Although we had hoped for more than we have already, they will never be taken for granted."

Mr McCann's cousin added: "As a family we are in total shock and deeply devastated by this terrible news.

"Micky was like my younger brother and our three children loved their Uncle Micky.

"We can't believe we will never get to see his cheeky smile again. We will all miss you so much. We love you Micky."

Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola McCulloch, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our investigation is progressing, having charged three people in relation to this incident.

"We are still appealing for members of the public with information to come forward and assist our investigation."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has camera footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3001 of July 7.

