Ireland welcomes 3.5m passengers in just one month as summer season ‘well and truly underway’

MORE than 3.5million passengers flew in and out of Ireland last month as the summer season got off to a flying start.

The figures issued by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) for Ireland’s two busiest airports show a total of 3.5 million passengers flew to and from Cork and Dublin in May.

Cork Airport welcomed 282,000 passengers in May, DAA’s figures show, while Dublin Airport welcomed 3.1 million passengers in the same month.

The May total takes Cork Airport through the one million passenger level for the year to date.

“The busy summer season is well and truly underway at Cork and Dublin airports,” DAA CEO, Kenny Jacobs said.

“Our teams are set up and ready to welcome the millions of passengers who will use Ireland’s two busiest airports over the coming months as they head off on summer holidays, business trips and everything in between,” he added.

On Cork’s busy start to the year, Mr Jacobs said the airport is becoming the “number one choice” for Irish holidaymakers.

“Cork Airport continues to experience strong support from the travelling public, with the high demand for overseas travel being matched by our airline partners,” he said.

“A jam-packed summer schedule featuring 48 routes, operated by eight airlines, provides really great choice for passengers in Munster and south Leinster,” he added.

“Cork Airport has become the number one choice for consumers across the South of Ireland when booking their summer holiday with superb destinations across Spain, Italy, France, Croatia, Portugal, and Greece on offer this year.

“As Cork Airport continues to grow, we have further exciting plans on the cards which will be unveiled later this year.”

Dublin’s high passenger levels has been due to sporting fixtures and new transatlantic services, the CEO said, while the arrival of a new Supermac’s at the site is also proving popular.

“Dublin Airport is also experiencing another busy summer,” Mr Jacobs said.

“May saw tens of thousands of football fans fly through Dublin Airport for the Europa League final, while new transatlantic services to Denver and Minneapolis took off during the month and are already proving very popular with passengers.”

He added: “DAA’s summer commitments to passengers at Dublin Airport continues with shortened security times, the rollout of new security scanners and the addition of more exciting food and beverage outlets – including the recently opened Supermac’s in Terminal 2 – going down a storm with passengers this summer.”