MDMA worth €120k seized at property in Co. Mayo
TWO kilograms of MDMA with an estimated street value of €120k have been seized in Co. Mayo.

A search by Gardaí with Revenue officers saw the drugs haul discovered at a property in Mayo earlier this week.

“As part of intelligence-led operations, Revenue officers seized approximately 2kgs of MDMA with an estimated value of €120,000 following the search, under warrant, of a premises in County Mayo,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

The MDMA seized at a property in Co. Mayo

“The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit,” they added.

A further 0.5 kg of MDMA, with an estimated value of €30,000, together with a quantity of cash, were also seized by Gardaí.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested and are currently being detained at a Garda station in county Mayo.

Investigations are ongoing and the drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

