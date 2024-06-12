Three arrested in relation to 1975 murder of RUC officer

THREE men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of an RUC officer almost 50 years ago.

Constable Robert John McPherson was shot dead in an ambush in Dungiven, Co. Derry on July 26, 1975 as he investigated a suspicious vehicle.

A second officer was injured in the attack, which was later claimed by the INLA.

This morning, detectives from An Garda Síochána arrested a 72-year old man from Co. Donegal on suspicion of murder.

A 73-year old man from Co. Meath was detained on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable McPherson and the attempted murder of the second officer.

The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the PSNI.

Both men were due to appear at Dublin High Court today.

Legacy Act

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch also arrested a 71-year-old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation.

He was expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court today.

A decision to prosecute the three men was taken by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) before the Legacy Act came into force on May 1.

"Following careful consideration of all the evidence submitted in an investigation file by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the PPS took a decision to prosecute one individual for the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson, and the attempted murder of a second police officer, in Dungiven, Co. Londonderry on July 26, 1975," said a PPS spokesperson.

"A decision was also taken to prosecute the same individual and two others for a number of firearms and explosives offences.

"The decisions to prosecute issued in October 2023.

"As proceedings are live it would not be appropriate to comment further."