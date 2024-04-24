Man sentenced to community service over Michaela McAreavey song

A MAN has been sentenced to community service in relation to the singing of an offensive song about murdered schoolteacher Michaela McAreavey.

Dillion Kelly, 22, had denied a charge of behaviour likely to stir up hatred but was found guilty last month.

At Laganside Magistrates' Court today, he was sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

According to the BBC, the prosecution claimed Kelly — who declined to give evidence at the hearing — had displayed little remorse for his actions or awareness of the impact on the victims.

Kelly is the third person to be sentenced over the incident, which took place in an Orange Hall in May 2022.

A video streamed from the Dundonald venue showed people singing a song mocking the death of the 27-year-old newlywed, who was murdered on her honeymoon 13 years ago.

Last month, 26-year-old Steven Kane was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to a charge of behaviour likely to stir up hatred.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Cian Jones also pleaded guilty to the same offence and was sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

No one has ever been convicted over the death of Mrs McAreavey, the daughter of former Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte.

She was found dead in her hotel room in Mauritius on January 10, 2011, having travelled to the island with her new husband, former Down footballer John McAreavey.

In 2012, two hotel workers were found not guilty of her murder.