Journalist behind Michaela McAreavey documentary shocked at 'catalogue of police investigative failings'
News

The murder of Michaela McAreavey, left, will be examined by journalists Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris for a new BBC documentary series (Images: Paul Faith -WPA Pool/Getty Images; BBC)

A JOURNALIST working on a new BBC documentary about the murder of Co. Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey has said he was shocked by the 'catalogue of police investigative failings'.

Darragh MacIntyre and fellow journalist Allison Morris travelled to Mauritius to gain a fresh insight to the tragic unsolved murder for the three-part series, Murder in Paradise.

The programme will examine the circumstances of Mrs McAreavey's 2011 murder in Grand Gaube, its aftermath and the ongoing investigation into what happened.

MacIntyre and Morris hope to provide fresh insight into the tragic case (Image: BBC)

"It was a total eyeopener," said MacIntryre, ahead of the programme's premiere next week.

"I thought, like many people I suspect, I knew the story of Michaela's killing and of her family's efforts to get justice. I was wrong.

"The catalogue of police investigative failings was the most striking example of the difficulties the family faced. There were many others."

Honeymoon

The daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, Mrs McAreavey was found strangled in her hotel bathroom just days into her honeymoon.

Two former workers at the resort where she had been staying were acquitted after a high-profile trial in the summer of 2012.

To date, no one has been convicted of the murder.

The programme will see MacIntyre and Morris speak with the defendants from the 2012 trial after defence lawyers alleged failings in police investigations.

One of the defendants, Avinash Treebhowoon, claimed he only confessed and implicated co-defendant Sandip Mooneea after being beaten while in police custody.

John McAreavey, centre, leaving court at the end of an eight-week trial that saw the two defendants found not guilty of his wife's murder (Image: Nicholas Larche/AFP/Getty Images)

They will also speak to a Detective Inspector who investigated the murder, as well as a former Prime Minister of Mauritius.

The series will include interviews with Mrs McAreavey's widow, John, and her brother, Mark, as they share their memories of the 27-year-old and the devastating impact her murder had on them.

With access to original case files, MacIntyre and Morris attempt to piece together what's known about the case and assess whether the authorities are any closer to delivering justice.

Murder In Paradise starts on Monday, April 10 at 10.30pm on BBC One NI and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

