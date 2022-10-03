Man shot dead in west Belfast named locally
THE MAN who died after a shooting at a social club in Belfast has been named locally as Sean Fox.

Mr Fox was shot by two masked gunmen in the licensed premises on the Suffolk Road in the west of the city.

The two men had walked into the Donegal Celtic FC social club and then made their escape on foot, according to the police.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said:

“At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times.  He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place and seen two men running from the club or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.”

The BBC reports that Mr Fox, who was in his 40s and originally from west Belfast, was friends with Jim Donegan, who was shot dead as he waited to pick up his son from school in 2018.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the local community is shocked after the killing of Sean Fox.

