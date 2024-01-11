Man stabbed in stomach and slashed across face in attack in Derry
News

Man stabbed in stomach and slashed across face in attack in Derry

A MAN was taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds and facial injuries following an attack in Derry.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was found in the early hours of this morning at a property in the Heron Way area.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2.40am where he was found with stab wounds to his body and facial lacerations.

“He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening,” the PSNI confirmed today.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time, the police force confirmed.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge, who is leading the investigation into the attack, has called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist them.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage in relation to the assault to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 114 11/01/24,” he said.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”

He added: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

