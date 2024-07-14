Man sustains head injuries in Belfast city centre brawl

POLICE have appealed for information after a man sustained head injuries in a brawl in Belfast city centre.

The man, aged in his 30s, was treated in hospital for his injuries and subsequently arrested.

The incident unfolded on the Bedford Street area of the city on Friday afternoon, July 12.

"Shortly before 3.45pm we received a report that a man had been assaulted during a brawl involving a number of people outside a licenced premises in the Bedford Street area," said Sergeant Rooney of the PSNI.

"Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his head.

"The man, aged in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police.

"He has since been released on bail to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service."

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was arrested following an assault in the nearly Great Victoria Street less than an hour later.

Three men sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by a lone male outside a social club at around 4.25pm.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101.